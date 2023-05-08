Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as banks stabilize
Wall Street is drifting Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the market's biggest worries, including how stubbornly high inflation remains across the economy.
-
Vancouver's heavy urban search and rescue team constantly training for worst-case scenarioPeople living on the South Coast are frequently reminded to be prepared for a major earthquake – and when the big one does hit, members of the heavy urban search and rescue team will be among the first to respond.
-
-
Torontonians try rescuing baby raccoons stuck in tree because wildlife groups are too busy, residents sayA small group of residents in Toronto’s east end attempted to rescue a group of baby raccoons stuck in a tree Wednesday afternoon.
-
N.S. receives thousands of applications from internationally-trained nurses since fast-tracking processNova Scotia’s College of Nursing has received a thousands of applications from internationally-trained nurses hoping to practice in the province.
-
Not just Langley: B.C. doctors say emergency departments across province on 'red alert'The "near catastrophic" situation at Langley Memorial Hospital's emergency department, first reported by CTV News this week, is just one example of what B.C. doctors say is a provincial crisis.
-
Heat-related special weather statements issued for Vancouver IslandSpecial weather statements related to heat have been issued for communities on Vancouver Island, including in Greater Victoria.
-
'We’ll rebuild. I’ll never leave': Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation residents mourning but resoluteAbout 1,600 people evacuated from a First Nation in northern Alberta were still waiting to return Wednesday, but Sandy Goodswimmer already knows he's not going home.
-
Wasaga Beach aims to revitalize waterfront to boost tourismIn Wasaga Beach, tourism is everything, which is why after four years, the town is reopening Beach Drive to inject some life into the waterfront.
-
Mother and daughter in Timmins share inspiring cancer story in new podcastA mother and daughter in Timmins are recovering from their battles with cancer. They were diagnosed within weeks of each other and their journey is the subject of a podcast produced by the Sick Kids Foundation.