Stocks were moving higher in afternoon trading on Friday, despite the fact that Wall Street got a dismal jobs report for January that showed the U.S. economy remaining in dire straits due to the pandemic. Seven charges for private gatherings laid under Reopening Ontario Act in Waterloo Region Regional officials say they have handed out seven more tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act, all for private gatherings. Halifax police investigating two reports of boys approached by woman in vehicle Halifax Regional Police are investigating two reports of boys being approached by a woman in a vehicle in the last three weeks. B.C. man who helped get stranded Americans to Alaska gifted a new car A B.C. man who gained widespread attention for helping drive a stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border will soon be able to do that trip in a new car.