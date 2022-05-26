Stolen artworks sought by Campbell River RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help finding a pair of artworks that were stolen from a charity in Campbell River, B.C.
The pieces were taken some time over the long weekend and include a framed print and a hand-painted drum.
"At this point in time, we're hoping that the thieves can redirect their moral compass, as the charity is really just trying to get its art back," said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre in a statement Thursday.
Police say the pieces can be turned in at the Campbell River RCMP station, no questions asked.
"If it comes down to the police completing the investigation and finding someone in possession of the missing pieces of art, charges could end up being sought for possession of property obtained by crime," Tyre said.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the artworks is asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.
-
Oilers keen to add another championship chapter to storied franchiseThe Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. This iteration wants to add another memorable chapter.
-
-
Researchers say new southern resident orca calf is female as full pod returns to B.C. watersA full pod of southern resident killer whales has returned to the waters of British Columbia, where researchers have determined that a new baby in the group is a female.
-
Mother and four kittens abandoned outside Ottawa pet storeOttawa Bylaw says the "mama and her 4 kittens" were abandoned outside the PetSmart on Innes Road sometime between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Ontario as 15 more deaths reportedHospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario continue to decline as the province reports an additional 15 deaths related to the disease.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so farThere’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacreAn 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
-
Sarnia, Ont. man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prisonA Sarnia man convicted of murder last January has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 15 years.
-