Stolen ATV, firearm seized by Pincher Creek RCMP

Pincher Creek RCMP say charges have been laid against a man in connection with an ongoing investigation into stolen property.

Officials say police were called to a home on Sept. 6 to follow up with an investigation. When members arrived, they spotted a man who fled from the scene.

The suspect was located a short time later, in possession of an ATV and a semi-automatic rifle.

A subsequent investigation determined the suspect was also in breach of several release conditions while both the vehicle and rifle had been stolen, police said.

Jesse Flett, 36, of no fixed address, is charged with:

Three counts of failure to comply with a release order;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Possession of a firearm contrary to order;

Careless storage of a firearm;

Unlawful possession of a firearm; and

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Flett was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Pincher Creek provincial court on Sept. 20.