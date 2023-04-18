Stolen car driven into pole in Red Deer, driver arrested: police

A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges after a crash in that city over the weekend.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, police received several complaints about a person driving erratically in the Inglewood area.

Police say the man drove a stolen blue Mitsubishi Eclipse into a vehicle and a pole before taking off.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over shortly after, but say he refused to stop.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later, and the driver was arrested after running away from the scene.

A 28-year-old Red Deer man is now facing the following charges: