Stolen car driven into pole in Red Deer, driver arrested: police


RCMP say a stolen vehicle was driven into a pole in Red Deer on April 16, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges after a crash in that city over the weekend.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, police received several complaints about a person driving erratically in the Inglewood area.

Police say the man drove a stolen blue Mitsubishi Eclipse into a vehicle and a pole before taking off.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over shortly after, but say he refused to stop.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later, and the driver was arrested after running away from the scene.

A 28-year-old Red Deer man is now facing the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Dangerous driving
  • Fail to remain at collision scene
  • Flight from police
  • Resisting arrest
  • Failing to comply with demand (drug impaired driving)
  • Unlawfully possess another's identity documents
  • Possessing ammunition while prohibited from doing so by order
  • Driving while unauthorized
