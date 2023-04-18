Stolen car driven into pole in Red Deer, driver arrested: police
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges after a crash in that city over the weekend.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, police received several complaints about a person driving erratically in the Inglewood area.
Police say the man drove a stolen blue Mitsubishi Eclipse into a vehicle and a pole before taking off.
Officers attempted to pull the driver over shortly after, but say he refused to stop.
The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later, and the driver was arrested after running away from the scene.
A 28-year-old Red Deer man is now facing the following charges:
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Dangerous driving
- Fail to remain at collision scene
- Flight from police
- Resisting arrest
- Failing to comply with demand (drug impaired driving)
- Unlawfully possess another's identity documents
- Possessing ammunition while prohibited from doing so by order
- Driving while unauthorized
