Stolen car flipped in 6-vehicle collision in Toronto; driver arrested at the scene

The driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle has been arrested after police say they flipped the car in a collision with five other drivers in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

The crash took place at approximately 5 p.m. near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue West, in North York, according to Toronto police.

In total, six vehicles were involved in the collision, they said. Investigators said that one of the vehicles, later found to have been registered as stolen, was flipped in the crash.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and the driver of the flipped vehicle was arrested at the scene.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area as Yonge Street will be “closed for a while” for investigation.

