Stolen car found parked in live lane with occupants asleep inside: OPP

Two people face multiple charges after police say the pair were found asleep in a stolen vehicle in a live lane.

Witnesses called Caledon OPP to report the vehicle parked at the intersection of Mayfield Road and Highway 10 on Thursday morning.

Police say they discovered the car had been stolen and surrounded the vehicle.

Officers say once they woke up, the driver attempted to escape.

Police took both occupants into custody.

A 22-year-old from Brampton and a 23-year-old from North York face charges, including possession of stolen property and possession of break-in instruments, among others.

Both have a court date scheduled in April.

Police are continuing to investigate the theft of the vehicle and ask anyone with information to contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.