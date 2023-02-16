Stolen car leads to animal shelter break-in arrest
Police played a game of cat and mouse to catch some bandits.
It began on Monday when a Tottenham resident reported their car had been stolen from their driveway on Metcalf Crescent.
Shortly afterwards, the car's occupants were involved in a break-and-enter at a local Alliston Humane Society, where a quantity of cash and other items were taken.
Video surveillance of the break-and-enter showed one of the two suspects wearing a distinct disguise, including a balaclava.
A Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spotted the car in Alliston on Wednesday.
A street crime unit officer arrested the vehicle's occupants and recovered evidence of the theft.
The stolen vehicle was seized as evidence and to be returned to the owner.
A 35-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with theft under $5,000, breaking and entering, disguised with intent, two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with a previous release order.
A 31-year-old New Tecumseth woman was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.
The accused were held pending bail hearings.