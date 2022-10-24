iHeartRadio

Stolen 'decoy officer' has been found in South Huron


Ontario Provincial Police are looking for this life-size aluminum cut-out of an officer holding a speed gun. (Submitted/OPP)

“Constable Wes Coast” has finally been found.

The life-sized aluminum cut-out of an Ontario Provincial Police officer went missing from Hensall, Ont. over the Labour Day weekend.

OPP said the “decoy officer” had been cable locked to a concrete light standard at an intersection.

“Wes Coast”, as he’s been dubbed, is shown holding a speed enforcement gun.

On Oct. 22, OPP said they were contacted by a member of the public who spotted the cut-out in a ditch alongside Ausable Line, about 13 kilometres away.

They added that “Wes Coast” has now been returned safely to the Huron County OPP detachment where he will soon be “redeployed.”

