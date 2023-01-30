Stolen dirt bike investigation leads Sault police to illegal firearms

Three people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing weapons and other charges after a stolen dirt bike investigation led police to the prohibited guns.

The investigation began Jan. 26 when police responded to reports of three people pushing a dirt bike down the road around Alexandra Street and Andrew Street.

Police then found three people in front of a resident on Manilla Terrace with a dirt bike.

“Through the investigation officers developed grounds to believe the dirt bike was stolen,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Officers knocked on the door of the residence several times before the three accused would let them in. Once inside, officers arrested the three accused."

While checking to see whether anyone else was inside the residence, police saw “two firearms and ammunition in plain view.

“After seeing the weapons, officers requested and were granted a search warrant for the residence. Upon executing the search warrant, officers located two firearms and ammunition,” police said.

Three people, ages 53, 31 and 29, are now facing dozens of charges.

The 53-year-old suspect faces charges including resisting arrest, firearms and ammunition possession.

The 31-year-old faces similar charges, in addition to four counts of violating probation and weapons possession while they are under a prohibition order.

And in addition to weapons charges, the 29-year-old is charged with violating probation and weapons possession while they are under a prohibition order, as well as drug trafficking.

The three accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.