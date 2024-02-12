Stolen dog found, returned : North Vancouver RCMP
Mounties in North Vancouver say a suspect is in custody and a golden retriever has been rescued after an alleged theft Monday afternoon.
Police took to social media to appeal for information after someone reportedly snatched a six-year-old golden retriever named Amber from in front of the Shoppers Drug Mart on Lonsdale Avenue and East 13th Street while her owner was inside.
About an hour and a half later, the North Vancouver RCMP posted an update saying Amber had been found, and thanking people for sharing the original post.
UPDATE: Amber has been safely rescued and the suspect is in Police custody. THANK YOU to everyone for sharing. https://t.co/k2LwKxa7JP— North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 13, 2024
