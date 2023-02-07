Stolen excavator used to break into Dougall Ave. business
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and continue to search for a second after a stolen excavator was used to break into a bingo hall.
Police responded to the break-in at Paradise Bingo in the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue around 5 a.m. Monday.
Officers say two suspected had used the excavator, which was stolen from a nearby construction site, to smash a 20-foot hole through the exterior wall to gain entry into the business.
Police obtained security footage from the scene that showed the suspects and the vehicle involved. Officers were able to quickly find the vehicle, a red Ford F-150 truck in the 900 block of McKay Avenue.
Police arrested Michael Christopher Bernard a short time later. The 42-year-old Amherstburg man has been charged with breaking and entering and theft over $5,000.
Police have released a photo of the second suspect, Shawn Damsgard, 43, who is still outstanding. He is wanted for breaking and entering and theft over $5,000.
This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
