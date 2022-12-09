Stolen fetal heart monitor, $450K in illegal drugs seized by police in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario seized stolen property and illegal drugs during a raid this week in Sioux Lookout.
OPP officers descended on the King Street residence Dec. 7. Armed with a search warrant, police seized $3,300 in cash along with a large quantity of illicit drugs including, cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone with a street value of about $452,740.
“Two televisions and a fetal heart rate monitor (which had been reported stolen) were also recovered from the residence,” police said in a news release Friday.
Two people, ages 29 and 33, have been charged with several theft and drug trafficking offences. The 33-year-old has been released with a Jan. 10 date to return to court. The 29-year-old remains in custody ahead of a Dec. 15 court appearance in Kenora.
