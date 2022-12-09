iHeartRadio

Stolen fetal heart monitor, $450K in illegal drugs seized by police in northwestern Ont.


Crest on Ontario Provincial Police officer's uniform. (File Photo)

Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario seized stolen property and illegal drugs during a raid this week in Sioux Lookout.

OPP officers descended on the King Street residence Dec. 7. Armed with a search warrant, police seized $3,300 in cash along with a large quantity of illicit drugs including, cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone with a street value of about $452,740.

“Two televisions and a fetal heart rate monitor (which had been reported stolen) were also recovered from the residence,” police said in a news release Friday.

Two people, ages 29 and 33, have been charged with several theft and drug trafficking offences. The 33-year-old has been released with a Jan. 10 date to return to court. The 29-year-old remains in custody ahead of a Dec. 15 court appearance in Kenora.

