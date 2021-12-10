Stolen firearms, fire-fighting equipment recovered by RCMP in northern Alta. operation

About $20,000 in stolen fire-fighting equipment and several stolen firearms have been recovered in a northern Alberta small town.

Four people are facing charges related to the investigation, including a 15-year-old boy who will not be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Mounties, with help from the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, executed two search warrants in Grimshaw, in Alberta's Peace Country, on Nov. 23 and 24.

The fire-fighting equipment and some of the weapons were recovered then from a home and an outbuilding.

Grimshaw resident Tywon Larose, 18, faces 16 charges related to weapons, theft, and failure to comply with a release order.

The teen arrested faces three charges: unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited firearm, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Three more search warrants were executed at two more homes and a storage locker in the Grimshaw area on Dec. 1. More firearms were found that day, and eight people were arrested and detained. All except Chad Richard, 45, and Leaanna Morgan, 47, both from Grimshaw, were released.

Morgan faces five charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of failure to comply.

Richard faces nine charges related to controlled substances, theft and firearms. He was still in custody and scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Dec. 13.

Morgan was released on a $5,000 pay order and is due in court on Jan. 10.

Larose was taken into custody and next scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Jan. 10.

The teen is also scheduled to appear in court that day.

Grimshaw is 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.