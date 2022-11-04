Stolen Guelph SUV recovered in Toronto: police

Guelph police say an SUV stolen from a Guelph driveway has been found in Toronto.

On Thursday morning, a resident of Woodland Glen Drive reported her Acura MDX stolen, police say.

Around 1:25 a.m. the next day, Guelph police were notified the vehicle had been recovered in Toronto.

Police say the SUV had minor damage.

Guelph police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them.