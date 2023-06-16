Stolen Indigenous carvings and masks recovered by Victoria police

A seizure in downtown Victoria has uncovered what police say is likely a large collection of stolen Indigenous carvings and masks.

Officers with VicPD say they found 13 colourful carvings and detailed masks while assisting bylaw officers in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Thursday morning.

Investigators suspect the culturally significant pieces may have been stolen in a recent break and enter.

Police did not give any details regarding the break-in, but are asking the owners of the art to come forward.

VicPD says throughout their investigation the art has been handled in a culturally sensitive manor.

Police often assist Victoria bylaw officers during morning cleanups along Pandora Avenue.