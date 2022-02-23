Stolen items returned to Victoria brewery after video of theft posted to social media
Staff at Victoria brewing company Whistle Buoy say a stolen piece of custom artwork and other items have been returned after the brewery posted a video of four men swiping the merchandise from its downtown taproom.
The theft occurred on Saturday afternoon, and Whistle Buoy posted surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday morning after reportedly giving the group several chances to return the items.
On Wednesday afternoon, staff at the brewery told CTV News that the stolen items had been returned and that the people involved were "freaking out" after seeing themselves in the surveillance video.
Items stolen on Saturday included custom artwork, an accessibility mirror from one of Whistle Buoy's bathrooms, and several pieces of glassware.
After posting the video Wednesday morning, the brewery said if the items were returned, it would take down the video and consider the matter resolved, as police were also looking to identify the men.
Now with the items back in the hands of the brewery, Whistle Buoy says it's dropped the matter, though staff add that the four men are banned from ever returning.
