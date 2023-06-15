Stolen Jeep torched in Calgary alley, police release video

Calgary police have released a video showing several men allegedly setting a stolen vehicle on fire in a Renfrew alley last month.

The arson happened in the 500 block of 10 Avenue N.E. at roughly 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Police say three men drove through the alley in a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee, which they parked and exited, and then lit on fire.

However, all three of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras.

"Based on review of CCTV footage, the suspects ran east in the alley, north on Fifth Street N.E., and then east on 10 Avenue N.E.," said police in a Thursday news release.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but it still caused significant damage to the vehicle, which was determined to be stolen three days before from a home in the 2400 block of 28 Avenue S.W.

On Thursday, police released a 40-second video of the suspects they were able to get from several area CCTV cameras.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and light-coloured shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a medium build and short black hair. He was wearing a black and white hoodie, light-coloured pants and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and light-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.