Stolen jewellery still missing after Orillia OPP arrests suspect

Several items of jewellery stolen during a break and enter last month in Orillia are still missing days after police arrested a suspect.

According to a tweet by police, the items were stolen from a Maple Drive home around 11:28 a.m. on July 31.

On Wednesday, police say officers arrested a male suspect who informed police that the jewellery had been stashed on a trail behind the Leacock Museum in Orillia; however, nothing has been found.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to the police.