Stolen mail, blank identification cards seized after forgery lab found in Richmond home: RCMP

Mounties seized stolen mail and thousands of blank identification cards after discovering an alleged forgery lab inside a Richmond home.

Richmond RCMP say Mounties were alerted by Homeland Security about “intercepted materials” related to a residence in November.

The alert prompted an investigation into an apartment suite, where a man was found to be allegedly manufacturing fraudulent identification cards.

Insp. Micheal Cohee, who oversees the investigative services with Richmond RCMP says it was a sophisticated production lab.

Authorities say the warrant uncovered thousands of blank cards and templates and the equipment used to produce fraudulent credit cards, drivers licences and permanent residence cards.

The cards were allegedly created for Ontario, Alberta and Washington State residences.

“The losses would have no doubt been in the millions and the victims would have been in the hundreds to the thousands. There’s no doubt this individual has been doing this for a while,” says Cohee.

“There’s no doubt this has been going on for awhile, this wasn’t just set up overnight,” he added. “To me, if you’re looking at this individual, this was a full-time job.”

During their search, Mounties seized the following items:

High-end printers and laminators, including those capable of forging security features in governmental identification;

Thousands of blank identification cards;

Numerous electronic devices and computers;

Stolen mail and documents belonging to third parties.

Cohee says the suspect would allegedly take the stolen personal information and print the ID’s using an intricate system, including an embossing printer to create raised credit card numbers and a UV printer to cure and dry the cards, followed by a laminating device to create the shiny finish.

“Usually you won’t see that in a residence, that’s in retail or some manufacturing facility,” he says.

"Anyone who has ever been the victim of identity theft knows how awful and violating it can be to figuratively have 'you' stolen," Cohee says.

"There are many levels to identity theft, starting with mail containing personal information being stolen, to fake identities being made and sold to other people. It is an intricate and complicated web often with links to organized crime."

Cohee added that more than $383 million was lost to fraud in 2021 alone, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

"This is a staggering amount of money," he says. "As police, we see the faces of the victims and the devastating impact it can have on them. From education to enforcement, like this investigation, we are doing everything we can to protect our community."

Cohee says the number one way fraudsters obtain personal information is through mail, and he suggests moving bills to online services.

He also recommends two-factor identification when using online banking or email.

Lastly, he says people should routinely visit Equifax or Trans Union to confirm no credit cards have been illegally opened under your name.

RCMP say the suspect was arrested but has since been released on conditions, pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-33913 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.