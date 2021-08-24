iHeartRadio

Stolen pickup truck abandoned and set on fire on Highway 402

Stolen pick up truck set on fire on Highway 402 near Strathroy, Ont. on Aug. 24, 2021. (OPP WR)

Middlesex OPP are investigating after a stolen pickup truck was set on fire on Highway 402 Tuesday morning.

Police say the truck was found on the shoulder of the highway around 7 a.m. close to the Hickory Drive exit near Strathroy.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

