Stolen pickup truck set on fire, almost hits a house: Guelph police

A stolen pickup truck that was reportedly set on fire just narrowly avoided hitting a house, according to Guelph police.

Officers were first called to a parking lot of John F Ross CVI on Meyers Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a pickup truck on fire.

Police say they were contacted minutes later by a resident on Vancouver Drive who saw a pickup truck go off the road, just miss his house, and hit a fence before the driver fled.

Officers used a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire in the vehicle once they arrived, according to officials.

The vehicle had reportedly been stolen during a break-in at business compound on Dawson road.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.