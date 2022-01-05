Stolen pickup truck smashes through gas station south of Edmonton
Police are investigating a break-and-enter in Thorsby, Alta., after a pickup truck rammed through the front doors of a gas station Sunday morning.
Thorsby RCMP responded to an alarm going off at the KollBrook Esso just before 2:15 a.m. and officers found an unoccupied truck inside the building.
According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen from the Drayton Valley area on Dec. 30. RCMP believe the thief or thieves were trying to steal the business' ATM.
Back in October of 2019, RCMP said the same Esso was broken into and the ATM was stolen. Two people were arrested and charged in that incident.
Travis Shane Scott, 33, and Collin Ray McDonald, 31, both from Edmonton, were charged and convicted of possession of property obtained by crime and received six-month jail sentences, police said.
Thorsby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find the people involved in the latest break-in. If you have any information, call 780-789-3950.
Thorsby is about 77 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
-
Virtual learning begins as COVID-19 cases hit record levelsStudents across Simcoe Muskoka logged on for virtual learning on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the province.
-
Sault YMCA fundraising halted due to COVID-19 shutdownJust as it was getting set for a robust fundraising campaign, the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA is now closed due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Mount Royal University professor fired, no reason for dismissal givenA tenured professor at Mount Royal University has been fired, however details on the reasons why have not been released.
-
As patients have surgeries cancelled, local hospitals struggle with staffing shortagesThousands of non-urgent surgeries have been put on hold in Ontario, leaving patients unsure of when they'll be able to get treatment. Meanwhile, hospitals says dozens of staff are off sick due to COVID-19.
-
Family hatches idea for educational tourA local family is sharing its joy with the community during another period of shutdowns and restrictions.
-
Five Nunavut elders at Ottawa senior living facility test positive for COVID-19In a statement, Nunavut Minister of Health John Main said five Elders tested positive at the Embassy West Senior Living facility on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.
-
ATV goes through the ice on Lake TemiskamingAn ATV driver was lucky not to be injured after their vehicle went through the ice on Lake Temiskaming on Dec. 30.
-
‘We’re scared if it gets in’: N.B. nursing home association credits rapid testing for keeping Omicron out so farSo far, Omicron hasn’t made its way into a New Brunswick nursing home during this wave of the pandemic, according to the CEO of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes. However, it has infected lots of nursing home workers.
-
100-year-old golf ball found in Smiths Falls, Ont. home connected to LPGA golfer Brooke HendersonTed and Marion Outerbridge bought their current home three years ago, known locally as the Keyhole House, because of its distinctive front entrance.