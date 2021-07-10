Stolen pickup trucks reportedly used in other Woolwich crimes

Waterloo regional police are looking into property-related crimes in Woolwich Township that reportedly involved stolen pickup trucks.

Police first received a report of a pickup truck and trailer theft in the area of Riverside Drive West and Snyder Avenue North around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say the suspects pulled up in a stolen Ford F350 pickup truck, one person got out, forced their way into the other truck, and drove off.

The suspects then reportedly used the newly stolen truck, a red GMC Sierra to attempt a break and enter at a gas station on Earl Martin Drive in Elmira.

The recently stolen truck was burned and found later on New Jerusalem Road.

The trailer was recovered undamaged.

Police believe the other stolen truck was used by the same people in a previously reported rooftop break and enter at another gas station on Arthur Street South.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.