Stolen police badge among items recovered during arrest of Guelph man
A Guelph man facing two dozen charges reportedly had a stolen police badge and two IDs from two different services in his possession.
According to a news release, Guelph police began an investigation in late January into a stolen SUV. The vehicle was recovered in early February and two people have been arrested.
Police say they later discovered the stolen SUV had its licence plates swapped and was used in a break-and-enter at a condo building. Items from other vehicles were reportedly taken and loaded into the vehicle.
Surveillance video was used to identify a suspect, according to officials.
During a search warrant execution on Thursday at a home on College Avenue West, officers reportedly recovered a police badge and ID from two different services.
Other recovered items included lighting equipment, laptops, tools, two sets of vehicle keys, and other pieces of ID.
A 33-year-old Guelph man is facing 24 charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, occupying a stolen motor vehicle, 10 counts of possessing stolen property, possessing break-in instruments, and driving while disqualified.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke churchPrime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP works toward bid for federal Conservative leadershipParry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison confirmed to CTV News he is working towards a bid for Conservative party leadership.
-
New pilot project connects rural students with rapid mental health supportA new pilot project between the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) is connecting students in rural southeast Saskatchewan with expedited mental health support.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March: officialsIt’s likely become a part of your everyday routine over the past two years, but wearing a mask may no longer be mandatory by the end of the month.
-
Ontario puts $2.5 million toward Sudbury recovery servicesSudbury's Monarch Recovery Services is receiving $2.5 million in provincial funding to help expand its addiction recovery services.
-
Saint John city crews tackle treacherous pothole seasonSaint John city crews have been on pothole patrol the past few weeks as this winter’s freeze-thaw cycle wreaks havoc on the roads.
-
Simcoe Muskoka's largest COVID-19 outbreak officially endsThe COVID-19 outbreak at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene is officially over after six weeks.
-
Kingston, Ont. man accused of assaulting stepmother after being asked to clean the dishesPolice in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old man is facing charges for assaulting his stepmother after being asked to clean the dishes.
-
St. John Ambulance is spreading awareness and destigmatizing the addictions crisisA new program facilitated by St. John Ambulance aims to destigmatize drug use and educate community members about addictions issues.