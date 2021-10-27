Stolen RCMP uniforms recovered by police, but these items remain missing

Calgary police say they've recovered some of the stolen RCMP uniforms and equipment reported missing earlier this month.

The uniforms were stolen from a home in northwest Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 2, along with an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) uniform.

On Wednesday, police said they have since recovered some of the items thanks to an anonymous tip submitted through Crime Stoppers.

The following RCMP items are still missing:

Soft body armour

RCMP duty belt containing no tools or ammunition

Dump pouch for duty belt

Plain clothes firearm holster

RCMP toque

International RCMP uniform shirts, long and short sleeved

A small SentrySafe

Soft police duty bag

Hard police duty bag

In addition, the following EPS items remain outstanding:

EPS duty hat

EPS dress uniform

Anyone with information on the theft or who may know the location of on the stolen items is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

If you're ever concerned about whether or not a police officer you're dealing with is actually on the force, you can ask to see their badge number and photo ID card.

You can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.