Stolen RV investigation in Redcliff, Alta., leads to significant weapons seizure

A 44-year-old Cypress County man faces 61 charges after an investigation into a stolen recreational vehicle led officers to his home where crossbows and loaded firearms were found.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) officials say an RV worth an estimated $27,000 and a trailer were reported stolen from a location in the Redcliff, Alta., area in December.

The RV was later spotted near a home in Cypress County and officers searched the property on Jan. 4. The search resulted in the seizure of:

A 2013 Polaris RZR 900 side-by-side;

Two crossbows;

Six rifles;

Three shotguns; and

Various rounds of ammunition.

According to ALERT, the serial number had been defaced on one of the firearms.

'These weapons had all been left in plain sight, stored carelessly throughout the garage," said acting Staff Sgt. David Gornisiewicz of ALERT Medicine Hat. "Some of the guns our officers seized were also found loaded, which could have been a very dangerous situation if they had ended up in the wrong hands."

Denver Ailsby was arrested at his home on the property during the search. The 61 charges against Ailsby, who is bound by two firearms prohibitions including a lifetime ban on possession, include:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

13 counts of breaching a lifetime prohibition order;

10 counts of possession of a firearm without a licence; and

Possession of a firearm with an altered or defaced serial number.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his court date that is scheduled for Jan. 31.