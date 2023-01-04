Stolen RVs recovered in Edmonton area, man charged

A man has been charged after four RVs were stolen in the Edmonton area last month, Edmonton police said on Wednesday.

City police began to investigate after RVs were stolen from dealerships in Acheson and Sherwood Park.

During a search warrant in a west Edmonton storage compound, officers found three campers and more stolen property, including an SUV, a semi-trailer, a cargo trailer and a forklift, police said. Another two stolen RVs were found east of Sherwood Park.

The Edmonton Police Service arrested a 35-year-old man on Dec. 30 when he was allegedly towing a stolen flat deck trailer.

“A lot of investigative steps went into identifying the suspect and the location of the stolen property,” said Sgt. Ian Strom of the Targeted Response to Auto Theft Prevention Unit.

“The total value of the recovered property is believed to be valued at over $800,000 which is significant.”

The man is facing 31 criminal charges including break and enter, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.