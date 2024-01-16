Stolen taxi involved in 2 Vancouver hit-and-runs: police

A stolen taxi in Vancouver was involved in two hit-and-runs in Vancouver before being boxed in by police Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the yellow cab was involved in the first hit-and-run at Broadway and Kingsway. Soon after, a pedestrian was struck at Fraser Street and East 3rd Avenue, according to Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

"VPD officers stopped the taxi at Main (Street) and Marine Drive. One police officer was injured and has been taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into this incident is still under investigation," Visitin said in an email.

This is a developing story and will be updated.