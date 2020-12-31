A Surrey builder got some big news about his stolen tiny homes on Thursday.

The owner of Rolling Bear Tiny Homes has learned that the two homes, hooked up to trucks and hauled away by thieves a couple days ago, have been found.

“I just kind of said ‘Wow…this is great news,’” owner John Beck said in an interview with CTV News.

Mounties said the homes were recovered by Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team. Beck said they were found not far from where they went missing, but that police say the investigation is ongoing.

“Great thanks to RCMP. Puts faith in our system,” Beck said.

The homes have a retail value of about $245,000.

“It never really was about the money. I wrote that off. It was more, again, a sense of betrayal, someone taking your art work,” he explained.

Beck doesn’t yet know if the homes have been damaged but said he’s grateful to all those who helped in finding them, including family and friends.

“When you’ve got those kind of prayers behind you good things happen,” he said, explaining he will get to inspect the homes next week. He also said the homes will now be equipped with a tracker and there are gates going up on the lot where they are kept.

This is the second rather unusual theft in B.C. over the holidays. A massive jade boulder was stolen right before Christmas from Cariboo Jade and Gift Shop in Cache Creek. A tip to RCMP led them to the missing boulder.