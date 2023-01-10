Stolen totem pole found, returned to B.C. First Nation

A totem pole stolen from a B.C. First Nation has been returned after it was found in an empty basement suite in a city nearly 100 kilometres away.

The totem pole was stolen from the band office of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation in October of last year by a suspect who was caught on camera leaving the scene in a U-Haul.

Unable to track down the carving or the suspect, the Coquitlam RCMP appealed for information and assistance on Dec. 19, and the carving was found nine days later in Chilliwack in a recently vacated rental suite.

"This is the outcome we hoped for but did not expect," spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a statement.

"We are really happy that we were able to return the totem pole, as we understand the significant loss and sentimental value that it held within the community."

The Chief and Council of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation issued a statement thanking police and the public for their efforts.

"The carving of the owl was of important cultural significance to the nation and we are very grateful to have it back here in our community," it said.

Police are still trying to determine who took the totem pole and how it ended up in the apartment. Anyone with information is urged to call 604-945-1550.