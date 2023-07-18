Stolen tractor trailer, police foot pursuit leads to arrest

Two OPP officers got more exercise than they were expecting Tuesday morning when they pursued a suspect more than one kilometre through fields and bush.

Around 7 a.m., OPP received a citizen report of a stolen tractor trailer, with a second trailer hooked onto the back.

According to OPP, the involved transport truck, which had been reported stolen to Middlesex County OPP, left the road and entered the ditch. A passenger vehicle, which had been following the transport truck, also entered a nearby ditch in an attempt to avoid a collision with the transport truck.

The transport truck ended up jack knifed in the ditch on Belmont Road, between New Sarum and Helkaa line.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the transport truck but OPP tracked him down and arrested him.

Belmont Road was closed as tow trucks removed the second trailer from the ditch and cleaned up the scene, but the road has since been reopened.

On Tuesday afternoon, OPP announced that charges had been laid against a 38-year-old man from London for his alleged involvement. The charges include:

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

Failure to stop after accident

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood drug concentration

The accused was held for a bail hearing.