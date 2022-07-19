Stolen trailer driven into police cruiser near Jasper: RCMP
Police are looking for a Ford pickup truck whose driver crashed into a police cruiser.
Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Mounties in Jasper National Park spotted a flat-deck trailer east of the townsite on Highway 16. The trailer had been reported stolen minutes earlier from the industrial park in town.
According to RCMP, the trailer was being pulled by a Ford pickup truck, and was pulling a Dodge pickup truck on the trailer.
Police attempted to stop the truck, but the driver reportedly pulled over and then backed up into the police cruiser before fleeing the scene.
A second stop at the east gates of the park also failed to stop the driver.
The trailer and the Dodge pickup were found abandoned in two separate locations, but police are still looking for the Ford.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
