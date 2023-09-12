Stolen trailers and equipment worth $500K recovered in Woolwich Township
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police have recovered stolen trailers and construction equipment worth half a million dollars.
According to a news release, officers completed a search warrant on Monday at a property near Lobsinger Line and Apple Grove Road in Woolwich Township.
The stolen property they recovered, worth around $500,000, was returned to its owners.
Police did not say if anyone was arrested, but are asking the public to contact them if they have any information.
-
One person dead after Toronto encampment fireOne person has died following a fire at an encampment in North York.
-
Tofino's extreme drought nearly dries up reservoir, forcing businesses to conserveIn early July, all outdoor water use in Tofino was prohibited, with most public washrooms being replaced with portable stalls. On Sept. 1 the District of Tofino released a call for urgent water conservation, outlining recommendations in an effort to have reservoirs outlast the drought.
-
Driver, 21, dead after being shot at from another vehicle in Toronto; suspect arrestedA driver in their 20s has died in hospital after being shot at from another vehicle on a residential street in east Toronto earlier this month, and a suspect has been arrested and charged.
-
Suspects in Thompson homicide in custody: RCMPTwo suspects, including a teenager, wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 33-year-old in Thompson, Man. have been arrested.
-
Provincial grant to update police video surveillance in London, Ont., neighbouring countiesTwo dozen police services across Ontario will receive funding to upgrade their CCTV systems in order to target known crime areas, MPPs in Elgin-Middlesex-London and Huron-Bruce announced Wednesday.
-
P.E.I. RCMP make 2 arrests for impaired driving in separate incidentsTwo men are facing impaired driving charges after two separate single-vehicle crashes in Queens County, P.E.I. Tuesday.
-
B.C. aware of dike problems before catastrophic flooding, documents showOfficials with the B.C. government and the City of Merritt were aware of significant problems with dikes for several years before a series of atmospheric rivers flooded the community, documents show.
-
Bradford park renaming and dedication ceremony planned in honour of slain officerThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury invites the community to an official park renaming and dedication ceremony in honour of slain South Simcoe police Constable Devon Northrup.
-
Sask. man reunites grandma with treasured 1979 Chevy SilveradoA Prince Albert man has gone the distance to deliver a birthday present to his gr