Stolen trailers and equipment worth $500K recovered in Woolwich Township


Waterloo regional police have recovered stolen trailers and construction equipment worth half a million dollars.

According to a news release, officers completed a search warrant on Monday at a property near Lobsinger Line and Apple Grove Road in Woolwich Township.

The stolen property they recovered, worth around $500,000, was returned to its owners.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested, but are asking the public to contact them if they have any information.

 

