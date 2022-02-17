Stolen trailers recovered, but more than $100K in alcohol still missing
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A police investigation involving more than $100,000 in stolen alcohol now stretches from Guelph to York Region.
Last month, Guelph police reported two trailers full of booze went missing from a local business.
According to a media release, officers were called to a yard on Clair Road West on January 29 where “two trailers full of alcohol had been disconnected from their trucks and hauled away. Each contained more than $40,000 US worth of liquor.”
Police said one of the trailers was found empty a few days later in in York Region, while the second one was reportedly also found empty earlier this week in Guelph on Southgate Drive.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
