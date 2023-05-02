iHeartRadio

Stolen transport truck leads to charges


London Police Service crest. (Source: LPS)

A London man is facing charges after a transport truck was stolen from the south end of the city.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, police were contacted in relation to a stolen transport truck near Wellington Road and Bradley Avenue.

Officers found the truck near Kipps Lane and Bridle Path where a man was arrested.

The 38 year old has been charged with possession of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

