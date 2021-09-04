Stolen truck and dog sought by Windsor police

Windsor police are looking for a truck and dog that were reported stolen in east Windsor.

Police say they were taken on Sept. 2 in the 4800 block of Wyandotte Street East at 9:20 p.m.

The vehicle is a 2014 GMC Sierra, with black, tinted windows. Decals on back L window: baby Groot, Simpson's character saying "I'm essential" & stick figure holding word "IT".

The dog is named "Buster" and is a one-year-old bull mastiff.