Charges are pending for the driver of a stolen pick-up truck after a single-vehicle crash on Cochrane Line in Chatham-Kent Friday.

Police say a black Chevrolet pick-up was stolen from a Tilbury residence between Thursday and Friday.

Friday afternoon, police received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Cochrane Line in Orford Township.

Upon arrival, police ran the license plate of the truck and discovered it to be the pick-up stolen from Tilbury.

Police say the driver and only occupant was taken to hospital in critical, but stable condition after the accident.

The Chatham-Kent police traffic unit was called to investigate and charges are pending at this time.