Stolen truck hits Inglewood apartment building, driver apprehended by police dog: EPS
Three people were taken to hospital after a weekend crash involving a stolen truck.
Police attempted to stop the truck, a red 2007 Ford F-350, around 4 p.m. on Sunday after officers noticed the plate didn't match, but the driver did not stop.
Officers did not chase the truck, which reportedly sped southbound in the northbound lanes of 127 Street and ran a red light at 118 Avenue.
The driver continued eastbound on 117 Avenue and ran a stop sign at 124 Street, where it hit a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer, which was southbound on 124 Street.
The force of the crash caused the truck to hit a nearby apartment building, and the Mitsubishi hit a nearby tree, police said.
The driver of the truck ran from the crash scene on foot, but was arrested shortly after with the help of a police dog.
The truck driver and the two people in the Mitsubishi were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police have since determined the truck was stolen and fraudulently registered.
The man driving the truck is facing a number of undisclosed charges.
-
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprainToronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.
-
Summerside, federal government pledge $5.8 billion to increase P.E.I. housing density, affordabilityThe City of Summerside, P.E.I., and the Government of Canada plan to fast track development for 132 housing units over the next three years.
-
Province giving YWCA Regina emergency shelter fundingThe YWCA Regina has been chosen to receive funding from the province to operate emergency shelter spaces.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been namedA Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
-
Regina residents reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours or pay the priceWith snow in the forecast for Regina, the city is reminding residents that sidewalks in front of their properties must be cleared within 48 hours or they could be forced to front the costs of the city clearing the snow.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSBA pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.
-
Police show off encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' siteA pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police early Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton Elks release quarterback Cornelius, linebacker KonarThe Edmonton Elks released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and Canadian linebacker Adam Konar on Tuesday.