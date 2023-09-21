Stolen truck hits south Edmonton house

One person was taken to hospital after a truck slammed into an Edmonton house Thursday morning.

According to Edmonton Police Service, officers spotted a truck being driven erratically in the area of 109 Street and 76 Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

The officers lost sight of the truck, and after several minutes of searching, discovered it hit a house at 85 Avenue and 107 Street.

No one was inside the truck when police arrived and the officers learned it was stolen.

One person in the house had minor injuries because of the crash and was taken to hospital as a precaution.