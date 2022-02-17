Stolen truck recovered after chase in Black Creek, B.C.

A stolen vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner after being taken on a wild ride through a wooded area of Black Creek Thursday morning.

Darren Moffat was cutting wood on his property next to the Black Creek recycling centre when the action unfolded.

“Two trucks came flying up here, one black one, one white one, and he went ripping through a barrier out there and went down the other way,” Moffat says.

A black Ford F350 had been reported stolen Wednesday in Campbell River. A friend of the owner noticed the pickup in the parking lot of the Discovery Foods store and confronted the driver, who then sped off.

The friend of the owner followed the pickup – which had two men and a woman inside - and called 911. Police quickly responded.

“I was on the highway headed towards Courtenay and there was three marked police cars and one unmarked ghost car that were coming out here at a fairly high rate of speed,” says witness Stan Gibb.

The pickup continued through a forested area while the pursuer waited for RCMP to arrive. According to Moffat, they quickly converged on the area.

“I looked over my shoulder and there was a guy with an AR-15, a cop, right behind me,” he says.

The trio in the stolen vehicle were able to flee the scene, but the vehicle was eventually discovered by police.

The truck’s owner says he is happy to have his vehicle back, but notes that some of his personal belongings and the truck’s canopy are still missing.