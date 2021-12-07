Stolen truck smashes through two fences in Grande Prairie: RCMP
CTV News Edmonton
Kerry McAthey
A man is facing charges after RCMP say a stolen vehicle drove through two fences in Grande Prairie.
Mounties say they responded to the scene at 68 Avenue and Grande Banks Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.
A pick-up truck had been reported stolen, and had been going south on Kateri Drive when it crossed 68 Avenue and hit a fence. Police say the truck then drove across private property and hit another fence near 67 Avenue.
A 31-year-old man was arrested and is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief.
He has been released and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court in January.
