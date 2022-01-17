Stolen van involved in crash in Winnipeg's West End

A stolen van, which police say was being driven dangerously in Winnipeg’s West End, was involved in a crash on Saturday.

The incident began at around 6:45 p.m. when police saw the stolen van being driven in the area of Ellice Avenue and Ingersoll Street.

Officers said they tried to follow the van, but that the suspect sped away.

Winnipeg police said the driver then drove “dangerously” through the St. Matthews neighbourhood.

Police allege the driver ran a red light at St. Matthews Avenue and Arlington Street, and didn’t stop at a stop sign at St. Matthews Avenue and Maryland Street, where they hit another car.

Officers said the driver of the stolen van tried to run away, but was taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck sustained minor injuries, but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Winnipeg police officers searched the stolen van and found a knife and a small amount of what they believe is methamphetamine.

The van had been stolen from the Minto neighbourhood overnight between Jan. 12 and 13.

Courtney Marie Friesen, 31, has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous operation of a conveyance and possession of a weapon. None of the charges have been proven in court.

CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY

A few hours later at around 10:50 p.m., police responded to a separate robbery at a convenience store in the 1100 block of St. Mary’s Road,

Police allege two people – a man and a woman – stole a number of items at the store. Officers said when a store employee confronted the suspects, the man brandished a knife that was concealed inside his jacket.

The suspects then left the store with the stolen items.

With help from the K9 unit, officers were led to a suite at a residential complex in the first 100 block of Hastings Boulevard. Police took two suspects into custody and recovered a knife, as well as the merchandise they believe was taken from the store.

The major crimes unit continued with the investigation and charged Tyrone Jackson Beaulieu, 26 with robbery, possession of a weapon; and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition. Alanna Mae Parenteau, 25, has been charged with robbery and four counts of failing to comply with the condition of an undertaking.

None of these charges have been proven in court.