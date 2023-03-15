Stolen vehicle clocked travelling 185 km/h near Regina

A stolen vehicle clocked by police travelling at 185 kilometres per hour (km/h) east of Regina led to the arrest of two individuals, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said on Twitter.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle shortly before the arrests were made.

According to CTSS, RCMP, Conservation Officers and Regina police all took part in the arrest.

CTSS did not disclose what charges were laid or the amount of fines issued.

