Stolen vehicle crashed, second vehicle stolen, two people arrested: Winnipeg police

Two people are facing charges in connection to two vehicles being stolen Tuesday morning, one of which was involved in a serious crash.

Winnipeg police received a wellbeing call around 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 4 from the 600 block of Sheppard Street.

The caller said there was a woman passed out in a Chevrolet Trax and it was parked where the caller's vehicle had just been stolen from.

While talking with police, the caller said a man got into the Trax and drove away. Police confirmed the caller's stolen vehicle was a Dodge Caravan.

Then around 9:25 a.m., police found both stolen vehicles in behind a hotel in the 1000 block of McPhillips Street and officers used a police car to block the front of the van.

Another officer tried to arrest the driver but then the driver put the van in reverse and drove off. The officer ended up being dragged by the van for six metres and wasn't seriously injured.

The woman in the Chevy Trax stayed in the vehicle and police had to break the window to arrest her.

Police said the driver of the van fled across McPhillips Street going through several lanes of traffic.

Around 9:40 a.m., police were told the van had been in a crash at the intersection of McGregor Street and Inkster Boulevard and the driver fled the area.

Police were able to eventually able to find the man a short distance away and he was taken to hospital as he suffered injuries in the crash.

The man, 30, is facing several charges once he is released from hospital, including:

· Assault on a peace officer with a weapon;

· Flight while being pursued by a peace officer;

· Failure to comply with a condition of undertaking;

· Dangerous operation of a conveyance; and

· Possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000

Police said the 31-year-old woman in the Trax has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The charges against both people have not been proven in court.

Police said during the investigation it was learned that both vehicles were left running with keys inside them when they were stolen.

Police are reminding people to never leave their vehicle running and unattended, to look at installing a remote starter, stay with a running vehicle and never leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle.

In January 2021, police said there were 175 stolen vehicles. Of those vehicles, 71 were left running with keys inside and 29 had keys left somewhere inside the vehicle.