Stolen vehicle crashes in northeast Calgary, injuring multiple people

Calgary police say the driver of a stolen vehicle fled the scene after being involved in a crash on Thursday.

The three-vehicle collision happened in the area of Cornerstone Boulevard and Country Hills Boulevard N.E. just before 9 a.m.

EMS transported one man to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and a woman with minor injuries.

While firefighters stopped the passenger from the stolen vehicle from leaving, the driver was able to run off on foot.

The passenger from the stolen vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injures.