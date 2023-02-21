Stolen vehicle crashes into house, tears off wooden patio in Guelph

A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a home in downtown Guelph on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Cork Street West and Norfolk Street.

Police said the SUV went off the road, hit a wooden patio and tore it off before it colliding with a second home.

The driver allegedly took off on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Police said the driver was uncooperative and refused to identify himself.

According to police, the man appeared intoxicated as he was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odour of alcohol on his breath.

Minutes after the collision, police said the involved SUV was reported stolen from an address on Elizabeth Street.

A 27-year-old Guelph man is facing several charges including impaired driving and possession of stolen property. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.