Stolen vehicle found abandoned in Bradford canal

Canal Road in Bradford, Ont. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News - FILE IMAGE)

A stolen vehicle was found partially submerged in the canal in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe Police say emergency crews responded to Canal Road near the 5th Line on Monday evening for reports of a car in the water.

The York Regional Police Marine Unit dive team searched for hours and confirmed no one was in the canal.

The vehicle was removed from the canal and found to have been reported stolen in York Region.

The investigation is ongoing.

