Vehicle crashed in pond was stolen from assaulted newspaper deliverer: police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police were looking for the driver of a car nearly submerged in a pond in southwest Edmonton Thursday morning.
A stolen vehicle ended up in the water on the Jagare Ridge Golf Course in the neighbourhood of the same name.
Police say the incident is related to the assault of a newspaper delivery person earlier that morning.
Around 4 a.m., a person called 911 to report having been assaulted. He said his attacker stole his vehicle while he was unconscious.
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police did not have any suspects in custody as of late Thursday morning.
