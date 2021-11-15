Stolen vehicle from Chatham involved in collision in London
Two men have been charged after a vehicle struck a home in west London last week, according to police.
On Nov. 9, around 1:15 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and the garage door of a home in the 600 block of Woodcrest Blvd.
According to police, the suspect vehicle was seen by witnesses mounting a curb and crossing a boulevard and sidewalk just before coming to a stop against the home.
Two men fled the vehicle and a check by police revealed it had been reported stolen from Chatham, Ont. earlier that day.
After descriptions of the suspects were given to police, multiple officers attended the area and were able to arrest a 19-year-old from Muncey, Ont. and a 20-year-old from London, Ont.
They have been charged jointly with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The 19-year-old from Muncey has also been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance and fail to comply with demand made by a peace officer.
Both are scheduled to appear in court in February.
